Chardan Capital Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD)

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2020

Chardan Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Audentes Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Audentes Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Audentes Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Leerink Swann lowered shares of Audentes Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Audentes Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.86.

BOLD opened at $59.97 on Monday. Audentes Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.70.

Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.07. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.97) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Audentes Therapeutics will post -4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew R. Patterson sold 14,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $432,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,834,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOLD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Audentes Therapeutics by 1,137.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Audentes Therapeutics by 810.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Audentes Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Audentes Therapeutics by 34.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Audentes Therapeutics by 15.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Audentes Therapeutics Company Profile

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients living with serious, life-threatening rare diseases caused by single gene defects. The company is developing AT132, which is in Phase I/II clinical studies for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy (XLMTM); AT342 that is in Phase I/II clinical studies to treat crigler-najjar syndrome; AT845, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 to treat CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

Analyst Recommendations for Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD)

