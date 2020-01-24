Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Garrison Point Advisors LLC

Garrison Point Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 303.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 526.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Sandler O’Neill set a $45.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Raymond James cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.73.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $149,657.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 28,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $1,431,978.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 349,364 shares of company stock worth $17,174,848. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCHW traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 732,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,166,395. Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $34.58 and a 52-week high of $51.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.39.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.55% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

