Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys 2,418 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. McMahon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. McMahon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 162,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $429,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 4,614 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $923,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 69,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 11,286 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $20.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.81. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $18.39 and a 1 year high of $20.30.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0768 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.