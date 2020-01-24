Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Decreases Stake in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC reduced its holdings in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,066 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $2,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TRGP. FMR LLC raised its stake in Targa Resources by 13.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,561,000 after purchasing an additional 140,814 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Targa Resources by 6.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,542 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Targa Resources by 45.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in Targa Resources by 10.0% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 9,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Targa Resources by 16.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,636,103 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $103,493,000 after purchasing an additional 363,585 shares during the period. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $39.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.73 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.74. Targa Resources Corp has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $48.78.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. On average, research analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,820.00%.

TRGP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays set a $49.00 price target on shares of Targa Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.30.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

