Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $5.77 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF (NYSEARCA:CSD)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF (NYSEARCA:CSD) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,817 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned about 5.71% of Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF worth $5,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $284,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 7,476 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF by 999,903.4% in the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 316,281,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 316,249,434 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CSD opened at $49.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.11 and its 200-day moving average is $47.92. Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF has a 1 year low of $43.50 and a 1 year high of $53.00.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.5466 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

About Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF

Guggenheim Spin-Off ETF, formerly Claymore/Beacon Spin-Off ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Beacon Spin-off Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs) and master limited partnerships (MLPs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs included in the Index).

