China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Stock Price Up 12.6%

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc (NASDAQ:CJJD)’s stock price rose 12.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $1.96, approximately 560,557 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 224% from the average daily volume of 172,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered China Jo-Jo Drugstores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $63.25 million, a P/E ratio of -37.39 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.35 million for the quarter. China Jo-Jo Drugstores had a negative return on equity of 11.78% and a negative net margin of 2.01%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc (NASDAQ:CJJD) by 243.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,748 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.23% of China Jo-Jo Drugstores worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

