Cimarex Energy Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:XEC)

Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 1,147 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 952% compared to the typical daily volume of 109 put options.

NYSE:XEC opened at $48.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Cimarex Energy has a 12 month low of $37.19 and a 12 month high of $77.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.41.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Cimarex Energy had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $582.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.81%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on XEC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Cimarex Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “negative” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (down from $63.00) on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Cimarex Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.76.

In related news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 9,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $433,765.28. Also, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $119,600.00. Insiders have sold 14,067 shares of company stock worth $690,865 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Cimarex Energy by 234.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Cimarex Energy by 1,610.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Cimarex Energy by 178.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 971 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Cimarex Energy by 84.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Cimarex Energy by 14,575.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

