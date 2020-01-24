Citigroup Begins Coverage on Chubb (NYSE:CB)

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB) in a research report report published on Tuesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $154.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CB. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. William Blair reissued an underperform rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set an in-line rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Chubb from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $160.92.

CB traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $152.41. The company had a trading volume of 198,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,127. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.96. The company has a market cap of $69.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Chubb has a 52-week low of $128.58 and a 52-week high of $162.44.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 8.60%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chubb will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 31.78%.

In other Chubb news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.12, for a total value of $226,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total value of $2,126,996.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 185,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,043,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,658 shares of company stock valued at $29,210,599 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.9% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.0% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 7,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 3,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

