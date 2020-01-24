Citigroup Increases Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Price Target to $35.00

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

EPZM has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded Epizyme from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Epizyme in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Epizyme from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Epizyme from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Epizyme in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.14.

Get Epizyme alerts:

Shares of EPZM traded down $4.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,894,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,987. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.25 and its 200 day moving average is $15.12. Epizyme has a 12-month low of $8.98 and a 12-month high of $27.82. The company has a current ratio of 10.90, a quick ratio of 10.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 2.68.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 million. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a negative net margin of 468.53%. Research analysts forecast that Epizyme will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Epizyme in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Epizyme by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Epizyme in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Epizyme in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Epizyme in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Epizyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epizyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.