Citigroup Increases SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Price Target to $74.00

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.46% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub lowered SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James set a $65.00 target price on SS&C Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $70.00 target price on SS&C Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.64.

SS&C Technologies stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.22. The stock had a trading volume of 79,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.31, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.31. SS&C Technologies has a 1-year low of $42.51 and a 1-year high of $67.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.67.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 7.83%. SS&C Technologies’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO William C. Stone sold 255,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $15,004,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,931,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,878,856,756.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 142 shares of company stock worth $8,373. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 815.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 55.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the third quarter valued at $100,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

