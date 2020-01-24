Citigroup Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for BHP Group (LON:BHP)

Citigroup reissued their neutral rating on shares of BHP Group (LON:BHP) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

BHP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Societe Generale raised their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,980 ($26.05) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,035 ($26.77) to GBX 1,950 ($25.65) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BHP Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 1,760 ($23.15) to GBX 1,780 ($23.41) in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,794.64 ($23.61).

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at GBX 1,791 ($23.56) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,781.83 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,781.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.76. BHP Group has a twelve month low of GBX 18.17 ($0.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,078.50 ($27.34).

About BHP Group

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

