Citigroup Upgrades Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) to Buy

Citigroup upgraded shares of Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SCFLF. HSBC lowered Schaeffler from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Schaeffler from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered Schaeffler from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Schaeffler from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Schaeffler from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schaeffler has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of SCFLF remained flat at $$10.95 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 46. Schaeffler has a 12-month low of $6.55 and a 12-month high of $11.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.74.

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

