Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Rating Reiterated by Argus

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Argus in a report issued on Wednesday. They presently have a price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price objective of .

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $39.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.05.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 607,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,142,955. Citizens Financial Group has a one year low of $31.30 and a one year high of $41.29. The company has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 67,645.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,455,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $299,002,000 after buying an additional 8,443,453 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 893.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,802,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,881,000 after buying an additional 4,319,352 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,346,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,972,000 after buying an additional 73,771 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 52.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,833,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,853,000 after buying an additional 628,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 8.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,778,389 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,902,000 after buying an additional 131,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

