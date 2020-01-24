Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Earns Buy Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their buy rating on shares of Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $110.00 price objective on the cloud computing company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Citrix Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays set a $107.00 price target on shares of Citrix Systems and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Citrix Systems from an underperform rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $121.44.

CTXS opened at $128.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.04. Citrix Systems has a 52-week low of $90.28 and a 52-week high of $130.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.31.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.53 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 93.09%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter John Sacripanti sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total value of $72,770.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,746.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,313 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.71, for a total transaction of $481,805.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,056 shares in the company, valued at $36,982,265.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,943 shares of company stock worth $3,863,160. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 1.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,359 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $10,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 6,133.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 51,983 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 51,149 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Citrix Systems during the third quarter worth about $2,372,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Citrix Systems during the third quarter worth about $978,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 1,030.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

