Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.35-5.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.10-3.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.11 billion.Citrix Systems also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 5.35-5.55 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTXS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Citrix Systems to in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a $107.00 target price on Citrix Systems and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Citrix Systems from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Citrix Systems from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $121.44.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

CTXS stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 601,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,076. The company has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Citrix Systems has a 12 month low of $90.28 and a 12 month high of $130.55.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.53 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 22.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citrix Systems will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Calderoni sold 11,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $1,308,705.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,518 shares in the company, valued at $8,530,080.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.07, for a total value of $693,139.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 339,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,991,744.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,863,160. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.