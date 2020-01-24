CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Stock Holdings Increased by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in CME Group were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in CME Group by 58.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 155,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,223,000 after purchasing an additional 57,635 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 23,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 188,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,595,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CME Group from $183.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on CME Group from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on CME Group from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.36.

In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 39,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $7,955,355.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,447,907.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.16, for a total value of $201,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,021,489.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 40,609 shares of company stock worth $8,216,221. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CME opened at $208.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.18. CME Group Inc has a one year low of $161.05 and a one year high of $224.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 40.93%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous dividend of $1.75. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 43.99%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

