CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of ($0.23) Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks increased their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for CNX Resources in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Fitzpatrick now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.24). SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for CNX Resources’ FY2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CNX. ValuEngine raised CNX Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp started coverage on CNX Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $7.11 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.53.

CNX stock opened at $6.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. CNX Resources has a 1-year low of $6.14 and a 1-year high of $13.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.65.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $530.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. CNX Resources’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CNX Resources by 26.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,888,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $167,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816,203 shares during the last quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,979,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,371,000 after buying an additional 900,733 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,657,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,821,000 after buying an additional 752,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $3,719,000.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

