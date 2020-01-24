Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Lifted to Buy at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola FEMSA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.75.
Shares of KOF stock opened at $64.00 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 12 month low of $54.14 and a 12 month high of $69.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.70 and a 200-day moving average of $59.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 84.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 571.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 6,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.93% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile
Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.
