Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Lifted to Buy at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola FEMSA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.75.

Shares of KOF stock opened at $64.00 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 12 month low of $54.14 and a 12 month high of $69.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.70 and a 200-day moving average of $59.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 84.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 571.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 6,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

