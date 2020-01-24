Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,210 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,215 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Cognex by 337.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,614,835 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,480,000 after buying an additional 1,245,600 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in Cognex by 23.1% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,510,794 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $74,225,000 after acquiring an additional 283,241 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cognex by 23.0% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 998,490 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,053,000 after acquiring an additional 186,860 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cognex by 8.6% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 995,359 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,902,000 after acquiring an additional 78,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Cognex by 6.0% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 973,837 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,845,000 after acquiring an additional 54,940 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robert Willett sold 19,408 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $1,045,314.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,314.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 79,500 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $4,118,895.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $518,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 466,202 shares of company stock worth $24,246,619. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CGNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cognex in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine cut Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Cognex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.27.

Shares of CGNX opened at $58.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.41. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 60.35 and a beta of 2.09. Cognex Co. has a 12 month low of $39.98 and a 12 month high of $58.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.71 and a quick ratio of 6.90.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $183.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.78 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 22.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

