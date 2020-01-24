Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its position in Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) by 64.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,751 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate during the second quarter worth $53,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 11.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 1,940.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in Colony Credit Real Estate during the third quarter valued at $159,000. 27.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLNC stock opened at $13.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.57. Colony Credit Real Estate Inc has a 12 month low of $11.18 and a 12 month high of $17.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.49 and its 200 day moving average is $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Colony Credit Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 171.43%.

In other Colony Credit Real Estate news, CEO Kevin P. Traenkle bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.91 per share, for a total transaction of $595,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,877 shares in the company, valued at $2,678,285.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Darren J. Tangen bought 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,141,200.00. Insiders purchased a total of 170,250 shares of company stock worth $2,112,820 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CLNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from $18.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd.

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

