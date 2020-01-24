Columbia Banking System Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NASDAQ:COLB)

Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th.

Columbia Banking System has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Columbia Banking System has a dividend payout ratio of 46.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Columbia Banking System to earn $2.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.1%.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Shares of COLB stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $40.10. The stock had a trading volume of 388,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,550. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.01 and its 200-day moving average is $37.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Columbia Banking System has a 52-week low of $30.65 and a 52-week high of $41.40.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $146.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.00 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 31.02% and a return on equity of 9.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David C. Lawson sold 1,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $46,501.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,932.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 price objective on Columbia Banking System and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.