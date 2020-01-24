Columbia Banking System Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NASDAQ:COLB)

Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th.
Columbia Banking System has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Columbia Banking System has a dividend payout ratio of 46.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Columbia Banking System to earn $2.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.1%.
Shares of COLB stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $40.10. The stock had a trading volume of 388,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,550. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.01 and its 200-day moving average is $37.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Columbia Banking System has a 52-week low of $30.65 and a 52-week high of $41.40.
In related news, EVP David C. Lawson sold 1,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $46,501.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,932.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 price objective on Columbia Banking System and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.
Columbia Banking System Company Profile
Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.
