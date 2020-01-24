Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

COLM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub cut Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Columbia Sportswear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.07.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock traded down $2.36 on Friday, reaching $93.35. 473,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,174. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $86.72 and a one year high of $109.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.35 and a 200 day moving average of $96.87.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $906.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sarah Bany sold 10,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.61, for a total value of $976,837.43. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,154,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,730,398.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Gertrude Boyle Trust sold 90,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $8,335,951.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,014,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $832,584,669.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 540,000 shares of company stock worth $49,419,456. 56.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COLM. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,477,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,216,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,841,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 719.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 122,671 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,886,000 after buying an additional 107,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,408,031 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $141,029,000 after buying an additional 90,583 shares in the last quarter. 37.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.