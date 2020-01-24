Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 163,704 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,085 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for 0.8% of Advisor Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,166,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $13,748,022,000 after acquiring an additional 8,635,296 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $305,744,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Comcast by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,191,720 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $594,683,000 after buying an additional 2,430,859 shares in the last quarter. Alleghany Corp DE lifted its holdings in Comcast by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 3,054,871 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $137,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,282,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $508,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at $24,648,396.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sheldon M. Bonovitz sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $254,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,269,158.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 591,948 shares of company stock worth $26,526,254 in the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $45.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.05. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $34.67 and a 52-week high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Comcast had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $53.00 price target on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim set a $57.00 price target on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.73.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

