Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Position Lowered by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lessened its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 390,970 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 9,245 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $17,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,166,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $13,748,022,000 after acquiring an additional 8,635,296 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $305,744,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,191,720 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $594,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430,859 shares in the last quarter. Alleghany Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 3,054,871 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $137,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,282,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $508,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Wolfe Research set a $56.00 target price on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.83.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.63. 9,939,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,276,030. The company has a market cap of $215.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $34.67 and a 52 week high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 17.97%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.94%.

In other news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 508,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total transaction of $22,860,995.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,108,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,801,319.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 591,948 shares of company stock worth $26,526,254 in the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

