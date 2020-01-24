Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Rating Reiterated by Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in a report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a $51.00 price objective on the cable giant’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $52.00.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on Comcast from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Comcast in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a market perform rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $53.00 price target on Comcast and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Comcast from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.83.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $1.06 on Thursday, reaching $44.59. 39,228,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,964,566. The stock has a market cap of $215.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.62. Comcast has a 1-year low of $34.67 and a 1-year high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.94%.

In other Comcast news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sheldon M. Bonovitz sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $254,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,269,158.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 591,948 shares of company stock valued at $26,526,254. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidant Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 427.9% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 733 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 44.2% during the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 790 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

