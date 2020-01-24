Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 31.33%. The company had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share.

NYSE CMA opened at $65.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Comerica has a 1-year low of $58.54 and a 1-year high of $88.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.33 and a 200-day moving average of $67.56. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 34.31%.

CMA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Comerica from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Comerica from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Comerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.97.

In other news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 2,495 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $166,316.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter William Guilfoile sold 6,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $497,220.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

