Comerica (NYSE:CMA) PT Lowered to $70.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 8.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Comerica from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $74.50 to $72.50 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Comerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.97.

Get Comerica alerts:

Shares of Comerica stock traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.63. 353,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,265,786. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.56. Comerica has a 12 month low of $58.54 and a 12 month high of $88.96.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.73 million. Comerica had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Comerica will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 2,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $166,316.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter William Guilfoile sold 6,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $497,220.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 170.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.