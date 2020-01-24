Comparing NASDAQ:MYSZ (NASDAQ:MYSZ) & Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA)

NASDAQ:MYSZ (NASDAQ:MYSZ) and Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

NASDAQ:MYSZ has a beta of 2.76, suggesting that its stock price is 176% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Okta has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares NASDAQ:MYSZ and Okta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NASDAQ:MYSZ N/A -128.32% -86.22% Okta -35.43% -53.08% -12.72%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.3% of NASDAQ:MYSZ shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.4% of Okta shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of NASDAQ:MYSZ shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of Okta shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NASDAQ:MYSZ and Okta’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NASDAQ:MYSZ N/A N/A -$5.97 million N/A N/A Okta $399.25 million 38.81 -$125.50 million ($1.03) -124.12

NASDAQ:MYSZ has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Okta.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for NASDAQ:MYSZ and Okta, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NASDAQ:MYSZ 0 0 0 0 N/A Okta 0 7 11 0 2.61

Okta has a consensus price target of $135.53, indicating a potential upside of 6.01%. Given Okta’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Okta is more favorable than NASDAQ:MYSZ.

Summary

Okta beats NASDAQ:MYSZ on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

NASDAQ:MYSZ Company Profile

My Size, Inc. develops and commercializes mobile device measurement solutions for e-commerce fashion/apparel, shipping/parcel, and do it yourself industries in Israel. It offers MySizeID, an application that enables consumers to create an online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; BoxSizeID, a parcel measurement application that allows customers to measure the size of their parcel with their smartphone, calculate shipping costs, and arrange for a convenient pick-up time for the package; SizeUp app, which allows users to utilize their smartphone as a tape measure; and SizeIT, a smart measuring tape standard development kit that provides users with the ability to instantly measure objects with a quick movement of their mobile device. The company was formerly known as Knowledgetree Ventures, Inc. and changed its name to My Size, Inc. in January 2014. My Size, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Airport City, Israel.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc. provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services. Okta, Inc. sells its products directly to customers through sales force, as well as through channel partners. The company was formerly known as Saasure, Inc. Okta, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

