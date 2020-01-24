Comparing Precision Optics (OTCMKTS:PEYE) & Second Sight Medical Products (OTCMKTS:EYES)

Precision Optics (OTCMKTS:PEYE) and Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Precision Optics alerts:

46.4% of Second Sight Medical Products shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.7% of Precision Optics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 67.5% of Second Sight Medical Products shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Precision Optics and Second Sight Medical Products, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision Optics 0 0 0 0 N/A Second Sight Medical Products 0 0 1 0 3.00

Second Sight Medical Products has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential downside of 53.81%. Given Second Sight Medical Products’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Second Sight Medical Products is more favorable than Precision Optics.

Profitability

This table compares Precision Optics and Second Sight Medical Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision Optics -5.18% -9.32% -5.19% Second Sight Medical Products -743.86% -201.34% -129.09%

Risk & Volatility

Precision Optics has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Second Sight Medical Products has a beta of 2.21, meaning that its stock price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Precision Optics and Second Sight Medical Products’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision Optics $6.80 million 3.53 -$620,000.00 N/A N/A Second Sight Medical Products $6.90 million 9.77 -$35.09 million ($4.16) -1.04

Precision Optics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Second Sight Medical Products.

Summary

Second Sight Medical Products beats Precision Optics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Precision Optics Company Profile

Precision Optics Corporation, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells specialized optical and illumination systems and related components primarily in the United States and the European Economic Area. The company offers medical instrumentation products, including endoscopes and endocouplers, as well as other custom imaging and illumination products, such as Microprecision lenses and micro medical cameras, and 3D endoscopes for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures by hospitals and physicians. It also provides components and assemblies, which are designed for industrial and military use. The company markets its products to original equipment manufacturers through medical device companies. Precision Optics Corporation, Inc. has collaboration with OmniVision Technologies, Inc. to develop optical solutions based on an image sensor integrated with its lenses. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Gardner, Massachusetts.

Second Sight Medical Products Company Profile

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets implantable visual prosthetics that are intended to deliver artificial vision to blind individuals. It develops technologies to treat the population of sight-impaired individuals. The company offers the Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device, which is intended to provide useful artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to various causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury. It also offers Argus II Retinal Prosthesis System for treating retinitis pigmentosa. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Sylmar, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Optics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Optics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.