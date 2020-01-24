Compass Group (LON:CPG) Downgraded by HSBC to “Hold”

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2020

HSBC downgraded shares of Compass Group (LON:CPG) to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Compass Group from GBX 2,050 ($26.97) to GBX 2,200 ($28.94) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Compass Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.62) to GBX 2,040 ($26.84) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded Compass Group to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Compass Group from GBX 1,890 ($24.86) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Compass Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,915 ($25.19).

Shares of LON:CPG traded up GBX 40 ($0.53) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,927 ($25.35). The stock had a trading volume of 1,976,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,910,000. Compass Group has a 12 month low of GBX 20.62 ($0.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,150 ($28.28). The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,891.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,982.62. The company has a market cap of $30.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.57.

Compass Group (LON:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported GBX 85.20 ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 84.40 ($1.11) by GBX 0.80 ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts predict that Compass Group will post 8973.0003739 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a GBX 26.90 ($0.35) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This is a boost from Compass Group’s previous dividend of $13.10. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Compass Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.57%.

In other Compass Group news, insider Gary Green sold 62,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,875 ($24.66), for a total transaction of £1,178,418.75 ($1,550,143.05).

About Compass Group

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Analyst Recommendations for Compass Group (LON:CPG)

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit