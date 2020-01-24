Compass Group (LON:CPG) Downgraded by HSBC to “Hold”

HSBC downgraded shares of Compass Group (LON:CPG) to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Compass Group from GBX 2,050 ($26.97) to GBX 2,200 ($28.94) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Compass Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.62) to GBX 2,040 ($26.84) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded Compass Group to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Compass Group from GBX 1,890 ($24.86) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Compass Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,915 ($25.19).

Shares of LON:CPG traded up GBX 40 ($0.53) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,927 ($25.35). The stock had a trading volume of 1,976,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,910,000. Compass Group has a 12 month low of GBX 20.62 ($0.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,150 ($28.28). The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,891.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,982.62. The company has a market cap of $30.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.57.

Compass Group (LON:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported GBX 85.20 ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 84.40 ($1.11) by GBX 0.80 ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts predict that Compass Group will post 8973.0003739 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a GBX 26.90 ($0.35) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This is a boost from Compass Group’s previous dividend of $13.10. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Compass Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.57%.

In other Compass Group news, insider Gary Green sold 62,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,875 ($24.66), for a total transaction of £1,178,418.75 ($1,550,143.05).

About Compass Group

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

