Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMP. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 79.3% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the third quarter worth $39,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the second quarter worth $71,000. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Shares of NYSE CMP opened at $58.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a one year low of $47.31 and a one year high of $61.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23 and a beta of 1.36.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.37). Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CMP shares. CL King started coverage on Compass Minerals International in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Compass Minerals International to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

See Also: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.