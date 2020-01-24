Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.39

Shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNAT) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.39 and traded as high as $0.44. Conatus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.41, with a volume of 29,759 shares changing hands.

CNAT has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Conatus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Conatus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Conatus Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.23.

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average of $0.35.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.50 million. Conatus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 51.74% and a negative net margin of 43.92%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Conatus Pharmaceuticals stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNAT) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,861,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 223,092 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 5.61% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNAT)

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for the treatment of liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidate includes Emricasan, an orally active caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response; for portal hypertension; for liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for liver function.

