Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) Price Target Raised to $99.00

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $95.00 to $99.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

CXO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Concho Resources from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Concho Resources from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays cut their target price on Concho Resources from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Concho Resources in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Concho Resources has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.86.

Get Concho Resources alerts:

CXO stock traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.55. 2,319,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,093,855. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.35. Concho Resources has a 52 week low of $61.37 and a 52 week high of $124.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.64.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Concho Resources had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 28.98%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Concho Resources will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,655,162 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,408,940,000 after purchasing an additional 189,393 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 850,232 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $57,731,000 after purchasing an additional 9,782 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 7,672.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 567,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,506,000 after purchasing an additional 559,804 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 3,043.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 544,966 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,003,000 after purchasing an additional 527,632 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 438,558 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,778,000 after purchasing an additional 169,364 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Concho Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concho Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.