Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Buys 152 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,984 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $5,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 5,725.0% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 233 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

In other Teleflex news, Director Benson Smith sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.01, for a total value of $5,780,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,375,718.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.70, for a total value of $1,743,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,473,543.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,981 shares of company stock valued at $15,912,679. 2.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TFX traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $385.17. The company had a trading volume of 11,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,936. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $373.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $351.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.95. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $259.19 and a 52-week high of $389.27.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $648.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.20 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 17.36%. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TFX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $392.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays set a $365.00 target price on shares of Teleflex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC set a $403.00 target price on shares of Teleflex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Teleflex from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.60.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.