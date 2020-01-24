Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Has $849,000 Position in NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 214.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,475 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVEE. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 1,050.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 732,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,663,000 after purchasing an additional 50,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

NVEE traded up $0.63 on Friday, reaching $60.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,648. NV5 Global Inc has a fifty-two week low of $44.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.60. The stock has a market cap of $768.69 million, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.57 and its 200 day moving average is $63.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.26). NV5 Global had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $131.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NV5 Global Inc will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of NV5 Global from $98.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of NV5 Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. NV5 Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

In other NV5 Global news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total value of $1,827,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $718,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,700,433.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,203 shares of company stock worth $2,892,196. 19.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.