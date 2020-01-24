Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Sells 11,120 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,017,758 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,120 shares during the period. Blackbaud makes up approximately 2.0% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $81,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLKB. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Blackbaud by 13.3% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Blackbaud by 1,097.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Blackbaud in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Blackbaud in the third quarter valued at $250,000.

BLKB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Stephens set a $92.00 price target on shares of Blackbaud and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

BLKB traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.13. The company had a trading volume of 15,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 197.88 and a beta of 1.15. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.01 and a 12-month high of $97.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.67.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $221.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.36 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 18.97%. Blackbaud’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sarah E. Nash sold 1,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total transaction of $124,700.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,761,291.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total transaction of $165,558.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,209 shares in the company, valued at $6,477,678.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,846 shares of company stock worth $311,288 over the last 90 days. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

