Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Sells 17,759 Shares of Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,953,075 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 17,759 shares during the quarter. Douglas Dynamics comprises 2.6% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Douglas Dynamics worth $107,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLOW. FMR LLC increased its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,034,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,401,000 after buying an additional 276,541 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Douglas Dynamics by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 77,091 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Douglas Dynamics by 393.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Douglas Dynamics by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,308 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Douglas Dynamics by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 231,795 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti downgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Douglas Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

Shares of NYSE:PLOW traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,817. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.25 and a 200-day moving average of $47.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Douglas Dynamics Inc has a 12-month low of $34.27 and a 12-month high of $56.83.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $141.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.90 million. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Douglas Dynamics Inc will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.67%.

Douglas Dynamics Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

