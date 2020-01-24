Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Sells 3,788 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 259,668 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,788 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $50,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDFC. CWM LLC increased its holdings in WD-40 by 621.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in WD-40 by 33,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in WD-40 by 1,508.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 386 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in WD-40 by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in WD-40 by 10,125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Get WD-40 alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WDFC. ValuEngine raised WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub downgraded WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $209.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

NASDAQ:WDFC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $191.43. The stock had a trading volume of 176 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.84. WD-40 has a 52 week low of $153.91 and a 52 week high of $199.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $193.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 48.43 and a beta of 0.25.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.11). WD-40 had a return on equity of 36.50% and a net margin of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $98.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that WD-40 will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. WD-40’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other news, COO Steven A. Brass sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.14, for a total transaction of $128,047.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC).

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.