Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Sells 4,873 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,012,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,873 shares during the period. SiteOne Landscape Supply makes up about 2.2% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.45% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $91,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SITE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,895,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,992,000 after purchasing an additional 106,931 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,705,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,801,000 after purchasing an additional 14,591 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,115,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,871,000 after purchasing an additional 169,679 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,081,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,947,000 after purchasing an additional 467,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 926,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,550,000 after purchasing an additional 87,372 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, VP Greg Weller sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.48, for a total transaction of $135,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,611 shares in the company, valued at $960,083.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total transaction of $1,829,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 397,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,338,364.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,424 shares of company stock valued at $12,212,740. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SITE stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.26. 12,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,421. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 55.78 and a beta of 1.01. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a 12 month low of $45.32 and a 12 month high of $97.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $652.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.97 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SITE. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. SiteOne Landscape Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

