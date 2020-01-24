Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Trims Position in Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,007,989 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 31,603 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 9.55% of Vocera Communications worth $62,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after acquiring an additional 513,867 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vocera Communications by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,003 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Vocera Communications by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 424,210 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Vocera Communications by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 51,460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 16,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Vocera Communications by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,891 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 11,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $230,187.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Justin Spencer sold 6,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total value of $124,667.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,159,150.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,456 shares of company stock valued at $397,715. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VCRA shares. Guggenheim set a $31.00 target price on Vocera Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird cut Vocera Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vocera Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.85.

VCRA stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.28. 4,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,686. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $688.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.39 and a beta of 0.29. Vocera Communications Inc has a 52-week low of $17.90 and a 52-week high of $42.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $50.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.72 million. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.37% and a negative net margin of 9.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vocera Communications Inc will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

