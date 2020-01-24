Contrasting Cambridge Bancorp (CATC) & Its Peers

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ: CATC) is one of 270 public companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Cambridge Bancorp to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cambridge Bancorp and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cambridge Bancorp 0 1 2 0 2.67 Cambridge Bancorp Competitors 3502 8682 5978 361 2.17

Cambridge Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $86.67, indicating a potential upside of 16.49%. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 209.83%. Given Cambridge Bancorp’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cambridge Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.7% of Cambridge Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.9% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Cambridge Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Cambridge Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $2.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Cambridge Bancorp pays out 32.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.4% and pay out 31.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Cambridge Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Cambridge Bancorp and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cambridge Bancorp 19.03% 13.32% 1.13% Cambridge Bancorp Competitors 22.11% 10.55% 1.19%

Risk & Volatility

Cambridge Bancorp has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cambridge Bancorp’s rivals have a beta of 0.78, suggesting that their average stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cambridge Bancorp and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cambridge Bancorp $132.74 million $23.88 million 12.00 Cambridge Bancorp Competitors $1.50 billion $277.40 million 8.83

Cambridge Bancorp’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Cambridge Bancorp. Cambridge Bancorp is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Cambridge Bancorp rivals beat Cambridge Bancorp on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits. Its loans products include residential and commercial real estate loans; home equity lines of credit and term loans; commercial and industrial loans; secured and unsecured loans, lines of credit, and personal installment loans; and construction loans. The company also offers cash management, online and mobile banking, and payments services. It serves commercial enterprises, non-profit organizations, and individuals. The company operates 10 Massachusetts locations in Cambridge, Boston, Belmont, Concord, Lexington, and Weston; and wealth management offices in Boston, Massachusetts, as well as in Concord, Manchester, and Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Cambridge Bancorp was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

