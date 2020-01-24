Contrasting Yogaworks (OTCMKTS:YOGA) & Franchise Group (OTCMKTS:FRGA)

Yogaworks (OTCMKTS:YOGA) and Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRGA) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Yogaworks and Franchise Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yogaworks $59.59 million 0.05 -$35.19 million N/A N/A Franchise Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Franchise Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Yogaworks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.9% of Yogaworks shares are owned by institutional investors. 72.4% of Yogaworks shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Yogaworks and Franchise Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yogaworks 0 0 1 0 3.00 Franchise Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Yogaworks presently has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,076.47%.

Profitability

This table compares Yogaworks and Franchise Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yogaworks -38.23% -160.56% -70.09% Franchise Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Yogaworks beats Franchise Group on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yogaworks

YogaWorks, Inc. operates yoga studios under the YogaWorks and Yoga Tree brand names in the United States. It primarily provides yoga classes, workshops, teacher training programs, and yoga-related retail merchandise. The company offers online yoga instruction and programming services through its MyYogaWorks Web platform. As of May 10, 2018, it operated 69 locations. The company was formerly known as YWX Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to YogaWorks, Inc. in April 2017. YogaWorks, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Culver City, California.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States. The company offers its products and services through a network of company-owned offices and franchised locations under the Liberty Tax, Liberty Tax Service, Liberty Income Tax, Liberty Canada, and SiempreTax+ brand names. The company was formerly known as Liberty Tax, Inc., and changed its name to Franchise Group, Inc. in September 2019. Franchise Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

