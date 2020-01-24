ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) Lowered to “Hold” at Shore Capital

Shore Capital downgraded shares of ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CTEC. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on ConvaTec Group from GBX 118 ($1.55) to GBX 183 ($2.41) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut ConvaTec Group to a sector performer rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 197 ($2.59) in a report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ConvaTec Group to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 171 ($2.25) to GBX 168 ($2.21) in a report on Monday. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded ConvaTec Group to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 235 ($3.09) in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. ConvaTec Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 202.64 ($2.67).

CTEC stock traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 204.70 ($2.69). The company had a trading volume of 2,237,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,440,000. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 199.66 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 182.05. ConvaTec Group has a one year low of GBX 113.25 ($1.49) and a one year high of GBX 225.80 ($2.97). The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion and a PE ratio of 25.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.76.

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as for traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

