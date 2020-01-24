Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) PT Raised to $380.00 at KeyCorp

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $351.00 to $380.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Cooper Companies from $358.00 to $330.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Cooper Companies from $364.00 to $355.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $344.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.70.

Shares of COO traded down $4.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $352.71. 105,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,703. The company has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $326.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $314.78. Cooper Companies has a one year low of $268.98 and a one year high of $365.68.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The medical device company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $691.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.83 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cooper Companies will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 3,500 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.01, for a total transaction of $1,123,535.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Kalkstein sold 9,500 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.35, for a total value of $3,043,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies during the second quarter valued at $1,935,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 13.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 152.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,629 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $20,089,000 after purchasing an additional 36,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies during the second quarter valued at $371,000. 96.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

