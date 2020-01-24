Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $24.64

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.64 and last traded at $24.87, with a volume of 103511 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.36.

CORE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Core-Mark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Core-Mark to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Get Core-Mark alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Core-Mark news, CFO Christopher M. Miller sold 3,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total transaction of $90,091.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,756.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Core-Mark by 153.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 20,147 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Core-Mark by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Core-Mark by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 200,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,955,000 after buying an additional 9,717 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Core-Mark by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,047,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,915,000 after buying an additional 56,269 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Core-Mark by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,080,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,806,000 after buying an additional 263,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

About Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE)

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Core-Mark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core-Mark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.