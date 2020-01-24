Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) Releases FY 2019 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) issued an update on its FY 2019

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.76 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.76 billion.Corelogic also updated its FY19 guidance to exceed $2.75 EPS.

Shares of CLGX stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.59. 48,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,651. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Corelogic has a 12-month low of $34.29 and a 12-month high of $49.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Corelogic alerts:

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Corelogic had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $458.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corelogic will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Corelogic’s payout ratio is 37.29%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLGX. ValuEngine downgraded Corelogic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. SunTrust Banks set a $44.00 price target on Corelogic and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded Corelogic from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corelogic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Corelogic from a hold rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In other news, CEO Frank Martell sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $329,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,685,069.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James L. Balas sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total value of $77,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,173,344.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $663,505 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Corelogic

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Corelogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corelogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.