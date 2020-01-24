Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) Releases FY 2019 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2020

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) issued an update on its FY 2019
After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.76 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.76 billion.Corelogic also updated its FY19 guidance to exceed $2.75 EPS.

Shares of CLGX stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.59. 48,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,651. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Corelogic has a 12-month low of $34.29 and a 12-month high of $49.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Corelogic had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $458.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corelogic will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Corelogic’s payout ratio is 37.29%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLGX. ValuEngine downgraded Corelogic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. SunTrust Banks set a $44.00 price target on Corelogic and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded Corelogic from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corelogic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Corelogic from a hold rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In other news, CEO Frank Martell sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $329,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,685,069.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James L. Balas sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total value of $77,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,173,344.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $663,505 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Corelogic

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Corelogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corelogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit