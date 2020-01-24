Cormark Weighs in on Birchcliff Energy Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:BIR)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) – Equities research analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, January 23rd. Cormark analyst G. Ursu now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.37. Cormark also issued estimates for Birchcliff Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

BIR has been the topic of several other research reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada set a C$5.00 target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a C$1.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Raymond James set a C$4.50 price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Birchcliff Energy from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$4.04.

TSE:BIR traded down C$0.02 on Friday, hitting C$1.78. 941,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,112,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.06, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.43. Birchcliff Energy has a 52 week low of C$1.69 and a 52 week high of C$4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.39 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.28.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$130.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$145.00 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.0262 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.01%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

