Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Insider Sells $512,090.27 in Stock

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) insider Patricia Coughlin sold 8,053 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.59, for a total transaction of $512,090.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,150,375.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSOD traded down $1.34 on Friday, reaching $60.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,894. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.81 and a 52-week high of $64.45. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -217.53 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Get Cornerstone OnDemand alerts:

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $145.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.06 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 13.85%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CSOD. BidaskClub raised shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.88.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,385,836 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $312,002,000 after acquiring an additional 232,590 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,332,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,953,000 after acquiring an additional 192,091 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 705,815 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,888,000 after acquiring an additional 79,178 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 542,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,716,000 after acquiring an additional 17,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,918,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.