Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Insider Sells $512,090.27 in Stock

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) insider Patricia Coughlin sold 8,053 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.59, for a total transaction of $512,090.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,150,375.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:CSOD traded down $1.34 on Friday, reaching $60.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,894. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.81 and a 52-week high of $64.45. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -217.53 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.
Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $145.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.06 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 13.85%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,385,836 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $312,002,000 after acquiring an additional 232,590 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,332,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,953,000 after acquiring an additional 192,091 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 705,815 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,888,000 after acquiring an additional 79,178 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 542,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,716,000 after acquiring an additional 17,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,918,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.
Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile
Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.
Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.