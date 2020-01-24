Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Receives $28.86 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.86.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OFC. Morgan Stanley lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Shares of NYSE OFC traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.88. 12,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,561. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $23.57 and a 12 month high of $30.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.88.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.31). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $159.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.73%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Budorick purchased 1,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.93 per share, with a total value of $30,248.19. Also, CEO Stephen E. Budorick purchased 1,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $30,212.92. Insiders acquired a total of 5,776 shares of company stock worth $165,287 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OFC. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

