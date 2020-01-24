Cosmos (ATOM) Trading 11.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $836.69 million and approximately $153.11 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for about $4.39 or 0.00052800 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Hotbit, Coinone and GDAC. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cosmos alerts:

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00073969 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8,421.23 or 1.00188066 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00035009 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001655 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

ATOM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 237,928,231 coins and its circulating supply is 190,688,439 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network

Buying and Selling Cosmos

Cosmos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone, BitForex, Hotbit and GDAC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.